Facebook is about to make the problem of child sexual abuse material worse. By moving to end-to-end encryption without taking steps to stop sexual abuse, they report

Several organizations have warned shareholders of Facebook, which meet next May 27, that the end-to-end data encryption that the technology giant plans can serve as protection for child abusers who use the network for child abuse and exploitation.

Groups like Proxy Impact, Lisette Cooper, the Stardust fund and various religious brotherhoods denounce that Facebook, including your platforms Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger, is the main hub for child sexual abuse material and “is not doing enough to prevent this problem.”

“Facebook is about to make the problem of child sexual abuse material worse. By moving to end-to-end encryption without taking steps to stop child sexual abuse on their platforms, Facebook could make invisible the 70% of the cases of sending material of sexual abuse of minors ”, assure these organizations.

According to these groups, they report annually 12 million complaints about possible pedophile crimes in the tools of the technological giant.

End-to-end data encryption assumes that only the sender and recipient have the keys to decrypt the messages that are sent, and that neither the company itself would have access. A system backed by privacy advocates, but criticized by security advocates.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has defended these measures by ensuring that they respond to user requests and has stated that will work with authorities to maintain a balance between privacy and crime prosecution such as child exploitation and terrorism, words that do not seem to have convinced everyone.

