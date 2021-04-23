Facebook wants to monetize Instagram to the maximum and will begin to include advertising in the Reels | Technology

Instagram is the goose that lays the golden eggs of Facebook, each update made to this application is designed to be able to monetize it to the maximum. What is new is the arrival of announcements to the Reels.

The arrival of TikTok put Instagram on the warpath, many users pounced on the new short video social network. Facebook saw that there was a market to explore and, as usual, developed its own version.

Reels was born as a cheeky competitor to TikTok, so much are the desire to win over the Chinese application on its own ground that Instagram decided to block the videos uploaded from TikTok to Instagram. This measure is based on using an algorithm that detects the characteristic watermark of TikTok in order to restrict them later.

At the time this decision seemed too harsh, but now it may all make sense. Facebook wants to include ads within the reels, the ads would be camouflaged like those that appear between Instagram stories. Also, the format would be the same: a short video of less than 30 seconds.

The interesting thing about this is that ads would behave like content of the same type, users will be able to send them, comment on them, save them, give them “likes” and omit them if they are not to their liking. The latter is to be appreciated, because at least they would not force to see that publicity without the possibility of doing something else.

This move would turn Reels into a showcase for advertisers, a strategy that would bring income to Facebook and that would be one more step in turning Instagram into an application-store. Also, in markets like India where TikTok is banned. This solution would attract the attention of both influencers and brands to advertise in a much more youthful and eye-catching format.

What is clear is that Facebook is taking small steps to make Instagram one of its most profitable applications. If the application was already sufficiently loaded with advertising, now they would have another section in which to bombard with ads.