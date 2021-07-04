Facebook wants to look like Twitter with this feature | Technology

Now you will be able to follow an informative or conversation thread much easier through Facebook with this functionality that will surely remind you of another social network.

The most popular social network of the moment, Facebook, is also being renewed, and is working on a feature inspired by Twitter that will allow better monitoring of the different information that is presented through different public figures on the network.

Although Twitter has this limitation of characters in each of the tweets, at least it allows us to create a kind of threads to follow the information much more precisely. Facebook, which does not have that character limitation, until now had not found an ideal formula to keep track of different publications, until today.

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing this post threading feature. in a small group of public figure pages. In this way, selected public figures can add a new publication linking to a previous one, thus creating a thread of conversation or information. You could expose different posts chained or connected in the purest style of Twitter threads.

NEW! Facebook is testing a ‘Threads’ feature h / t @valionk pic.twitter.com/yqv8PIoTcf – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 1, 2021

The key to the matter is that it seems like a feature only intended for public figures, and not normal users. In this way, even if it ends up being implemented to a greater number of users or pages, it is likely that you will never be able to use it.

For readers, when accessing these types of conversation threads on Facebook, there will be an enabled button that will show us all the linked and connected publications, so that we can follow the thread of the conversation or the information.

Here’s what Facebook’s NEW Threaded posts feature looks like 👇 https://t.co/zJa3pMPkes pic.twitter.com/ipd3RJvM0s – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 1, 2021

You can see all this thanks to the social media consultant, Matt Navarra, who has posted different screenshots relating to this feature so you can see what it looks like in the test.

This addition, which may end up being established also for the media, could make following the last hour or following a particular news item much easier, since we could access all related information at a glance. Another interesting issue is that all the publications that are part of the same thread will have the audience of the original publication.