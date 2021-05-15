Facebook wants to create an Instagram for children and in the United States they will not make it easy

What do you think of the idea of ​​an Instagram for children?

Facebook is evil, there are few of us who think so and we advise you to uninstall its app from your Android smartphone. Despite all this Zuckerberg’s social network is one of the most popular in the world and its users number in the millions.

In addition to the social network itself, Facebook is also owned by other successful applications such as Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram. The latter is the perfect social network to share our favorite photos with the rest of the world and there is no doubt that Instagram is ideal for posturing.

But according to the general conditions of Instagram, anyone who wants to use their social network must have a minimum, this is 14 years. However, Facebook considers that young children also have the right to take photos and intends to create an Instagram for children. A terrible idea and one that the most powerful country in the world, the United States, has not liked a single hair.

United States Unites Against Facebook: Against Instagram for Kids

As we read in the New York Times, attorneys general from up to 44 different states in the United States They have demanded that Facebook stop the terrible idea of ​​creating an Instagram for young children. The reasons are obvious.

Exposing young children to social media can be really detrimental to their health. Not only because of the harassment they may suffer, but also because of the number of criminals who can take advantage of this situation.

“This is a really dangerous idea that puts the safety of our children at risk. We ask Facebook to abandon the launch of Instagram Kids ”- United States prosecutors have stated

On the contrary, Facebook does not think it is such a bad plan. They defend Instagram for children and ensure that the safety and privacy of minors would be paramount and that they would even avoid showing ads in said application. Facebook also alleges that minors already use social media and that it is better that they do it in a protected and controlled social network than they do it secretly and lying to their parents.

Anyway, Facebook giving privacy lessons, what we needed to read.

