Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday that he had set a goal of contributing to the enrollment of four million additional Americans on the electoral rolls ahead of the November presidential election.

« We announced the largest election information campaign in American history on Wednesday. Our goal is to help four million people sign up, » he said in a column published in the USA Today newspaper.

The social network plans to offer its users a « new Electoral Information Center (…) above the thread of Facebook and Instagram updates so that everyone can see it, » he explained.

« Globally, we anticipate that more than 160 million people in the United States will see on Facebook between July and November information from reliable sources on the procedure for voting in elections, » according to their calculations.

The inscription in the electoral lists is a crucial subject in the presidential ones in the United States since the members of some disadvantaged communities have difficulties or reluctance to see their name in the lists.

Zuckerberg also underlined his interest in dealing with disinformation.

« In 2016 we were slow to identify foreign interference on our platform, » he admitted. « The threat of electoral interference is real and remains topical, but our systems are more prepared than ever. We have dismantled more than 50 fake account networks in 2019 and have removed 18 this year, » he added.

