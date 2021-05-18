Facebook wants other companies to have oversight boards

05/18/2021

Facebook created the Oversight Board so that content moderation decisions would not depend solely on Zuckerberg’s decision, but would be a more democratic and cleaner process. Thus, it soon became a kind of Supreme Court within Facebook. Now, the Company shareholders believe that other companies could make use of this Supervisory Board to solve their problems. “We expect the board to only hear a small number of cases at first, but over time we expect it to broaden its scope and potentially include more companies across the industry.”

These statements were not very important. However, at a recent event on the suspension of Donald Trump, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg raised the possibility of creating an industry-wide Oversight Board that “could be the germ of an idea that then gets a legal regulation and that does not serve only for Facebook “. Other companies such as Twitter, YouTube or Reddit did not respond to the comments or decided not to comment.

At the moment the Supervisory Board it only mentions Facebook. To a large extent because the rest of the companies do not find real motivations to join the Supervisory Board. Not only do they consider that it is not necessary, but it also does not contribute absolutely anything.