United States.- The founder of FacebookMark Zuckerberg announced that the application will allow its users to disable the political announcements of the elections of USA.

« For those of you who have already made up your mind and just want the election to end, we listen to you, so we are also introducing the ability to disable the display of political ads, » Zuckerberg said in an opinion column published in USA Today. .

When users encounter these types of ads there will be an option within the ad itself to disable all similar political posts in the future.

Users can also go directly to the settings of Facebook and Instagram to disable them.

The CEO also reported that Facebook It is intended to help 4 million people register to vote through a new Voting Information Center.