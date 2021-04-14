Facebook users can appeal complaints

04/14/2021 at 9:27 AM CEST

The Facebook Oversight Board will begin to review the content that has been allowed to remain on the platform despite requests to remove it. Previously, the board only heard appeals from users about content they felt had been unfairly removed, or references that came from Facebook itself.

The board has the power to override Facebook’s original content decisions. Its 20 members include former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger. Anyone can submit content to the board for re-review, provided it was reported to Facebook in the first instance.

Content eligible for appeal includes status updates, comments, videos, and actions, whether on Facebook or Instagram. To the person responsible for creating the original post you will be informed that your content has been submitted to the independent board, as well as if any additional research is being done.