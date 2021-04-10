Facebook turns part of its headquarters into a public vaccination center

The internet giant Facebook announced this Friday that it has reached an agreement with a local healthcare provider to convert part of its headquarters in Menlo Park (California, USA) into a vaccination center against Covid-19 open to the public.

In an entry on her account on the social network, Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, explained that they will collaborate with the Ravenswood Family Health health network and that the facilities will be aimed at serving “the most affected communities“for the coronavirus.

In addition, Sandberg indicated that they have also reached agreements with the Government of California and with non-profit organizations in the area to create mobile vaccination points in four of the California areas where the pandemic has wreaked the most havoc.

The more than 50,000 Facebook employees have not been to the offices for more than a year and the first they won’t be back until may. Even then it will be only 10% of the workforce, according to what the company pointed out.

In addition, the co-founder and CEO of the firm, Mark Zuckerberg, already announced last year his plans for half of the company’s workers to move to work remotely permanently in the next 10 years, so the company needs less and less physical space.

The United States reached on Thursday 30,998,579 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 560,065 deaths from the Covid-19 disease, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

As far as vaccines are concerned, some 112 million people (33.7% of the population) have received at least one dose, of which 66.2 million (19.9%) are already fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).