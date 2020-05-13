Facebook unveiled an initiative to tackle “hate memes” using artificial intelligence (AI) backed by external collaboration (crowdsourcing) to identify such posts.

.- USA | The leading social network explained that it has already created a database of 10,000 memes –– images sometimes with text to convey a specific message that is presumed humorous –– as part of the intensification of its actions against hate speech.

Facebook said it is giving researchers access to that database as part of a “hate meme challenge” to develop improved algorithms for detecting visual messages with hateful content, at a prize of $ 100,000.

“These efforts will stimulate the AI ​​research community [inteligencia artificial] in general to try new methods, compare their work and collate their results to speed up work on detecting multimodal hate speech »Facebook said.

The network is heavily leaning on artificial intelligence to filter questionable content during the coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced their human restraint ability as a result of confinements.

HOW TO CARE FOR MENTAL HEALTH DURING ISOLATION?

Illustration: CASEY CHIN-Wired

Deleted for “hate speech”

The company’s quarterly transparency report details that Facebook removed some 9.6 million posts for violating “hate speech” policies in the first three months of this year, including 4.7 million content “linked to organized hate.”

Guy Rosen, vice president of integrity at Facebook, said that with artificial intelligence:

“We can find more content and now we can detect almost 90% of the content we remove before someone reports it to us.”

Facebook pledged a year ago to “disrupt” organized hate behavior after deadly attacks on a New Zealand mosque, prompting a “call to action” by governments to curb the spread of online extremism.

Automated systems and artificial intelligence can be helpful, Facebook said, to detect extremist content in multiple languages ​​and analyze embedded text in images and videos to understand their full context.

Facebook entrusts multi-modality-enabled systems that use large amounts of untagged data.

Read: DOGS COULD BE TRAINED TO DETECT COVID-19

Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer at Facebook, told reporters in a conference call that one of the techniques that helped this effort was a system of identifying “almost identical” images, with which it is possible to monitor the posting of images and videos. malicious with small changes to evade detection.

Furthermore, Heather Woods, a professor at Kansas State University who studies memes and extremist content, praised Facebook’s initiative and the inclusion of outside researchers.

“Memes are clearly complex, not only because they are multimodal, incorporating images and text, as Facebook points out, but because they are contextual”Woods said.

“I imagine that the nuances and contextual specificity of memes will continue to be a challenge for Facebook and other platforms seeking to eliminate hate speech.”he added.

Facebook is fighting hate speech and disinformation. Unsplah

It also reads:

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE WORD ‘MEMES’?

WHATSAPP LIMITS MESSAGE FORWARDING TO AVOID DISINFORMATION

ERROR 404: WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO PRESERVE THE DIGITAL CONTENT?