Facebook toughens its measures against those who share fake news

After countless complaints, Facebook will start penalizing users who repeatedly share fake news. In addition, the social network announced that it will take a more active role to publicly identify the pages that regularly spread disinformation.

The long-awaited measures are aimed at preventing Facebook users from continuing to share erroneous, misleading and malicious content. In this way, the service expects limit continued viralization of fake news, especially those related to sensitive issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, climate change and elections, among others.

It is clear that the announcement of Facebook is very late, but it’s still important. Millions of people around the world consume information that is shared through the social network on a daily basis. Therefore, it is necessary to have real control tools, not only applicable to the content itself, but also to the pages and accounts that disclose it.

Facebook will indicate which pages share fake news regularly

One of the first measures reported by Facebook is related to provide context about pages that share bad content. When users want to follow one of them, the social network will display a notice stating that “independent content checkers” have found multiple posts with false claims.

That way, people can go back, follow the page anyway, or review the posts in question. In the latter case, includes revised information in contrast to erroneous published data and the publication can be deleted, in case the user has shared it in their personal profile.

Personal accounts that share wrong or misleading information will be penalized

Facebook also promises to be tougher on personal accounts that repeatedly share fake news. In this case, the “punishment” for users who spread disinformation will be a reduction in the reach of their posts. This means that the content will be visible to a smaller number of people and, therefore, less viralizable.

The social network has also updated the notifications so that they are more complete and understandable in these types of situations. The truth is that, after a long wait, Facebook seems to have been campaigning to really fight the fake news. We will see if actions of this type are sufficient and have the effect intended by the company led by Mark Zuckerberg.

