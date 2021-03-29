Facebook to use submarine cables to bring internet to Southeast Asia

Providing more and better internet connectivity is the new goal set by Facebook. For this reason, the social network allied with different companies, including Google, to launch two submarine cables that will link the United States with Singapore and Indonesia.

According to a Reuters report, the cables in question were named “Echo” and “Bifrost”, and are in full development. The goal is to put them into operation in 2023 and 2024, respectively, after they receive approval from regulators.

Kevin Salvadori, vice president of Network Investments at Facebook, said that “they will be the first cables to traverse a new route that will cross the Java Sea and will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-Pacific by approximately 70%.”

What role does Google play in the project?

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

One of Facebook’s allies in this project is Alphabet, a company that owns Google – among other subsidiaries – since the restructuring of the Mountain View giant in 2015. Both corporations work together with the Indonesian telecommunications firm XL Axiata in the development of “Echo”.

In the case of “Bifrost”, the social network is collaborating with the Indonesian Telin, which belongs to Telkom, and with the Keppel conglomerate, from Singapore. Although the amount of the investment was not made public, Salvadori said that it was a “very important” figure for the company in Southeast Asia.

This is not the first time that Facebook and Alphabet have coordinated efforts on such a project. Both companies have already provided financing for Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), a submarine network project of almost 13 thousand kilometers to bring connectivity from the United States to Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

However, the initiative met with resistance and political pressure from the US government, and the arrival in Hong Kong was canceled. The US administration reportedly expressed “concern” about the existence of a direct communication link between its country and the region administered by China.

Why is Facebook targeting Indonesia?

Photo by Brett Jordan

Reuters details that Indonesia is part of the top five countries in which Facebook concentrates its largest number of users. Furthermore, only 10% of Indonesian users with internet access have a broadband connection. This means that the vast majority of connections in the country are made through mobile data.

Today 73% of Indonesia’s population, out of a total of 270 million people, is online. However, there are swaths of the country without any type of internet connection and this is what Facebook is trying to remedy.

In fact, submarine cables will not be the first infrastructure work of the social network in this Southeast Asian nation. In 2020 the company led by Mark Zuckerberg announced that would set up a 3,000-kilometer fiber optic network to link 20 cities. It would be in addition to a previous commitment to develop public access WiFi points.

