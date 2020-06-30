The Stop Hate for Profit campaign aimed to ask brands to stop advertising on Facebook during the month of July

This, with the aim of forcing the social network to make decisive changes in the way it fights against hate speech

Many advertisers fear that these contents affect the image of their brand, when advertising appears next to them

For days now, the world’s largest social network has been under one of the highest-volume boycotts in the history of digital advertising. A host of large companies, from Unilever to Microsoft to Honda, have decided to pause their investment in this channel. This, in response to the poor measures that Mark Zuckerberg has taken against hate speech on his platform. So far, it is believed that it has already lost billions of dollars.

But a victory may be coming for advertisers. According to ., the social network agreed to submit its anti-hate speech policies to an external review process. The Facebook audit is expected to be done by the Media Rating Council (MRC), and to begin today. The same social network pointed out that the scale and the time that this process will take are not yet clear. However, some clear steps are already being taken.

Among them, Facebook is also expected to meet with a group of advertisers also today to address their concerns. It is not known exactly which brands will send representatives to this summit. However, it is known that it will be chaired by the vice president of global marketing solutions for the social network, Carolyn Everson. There is also no clarity as to whether the platform already has planned measures to strengthen its controls.

A radical change is coming for Facebook

It is not the first time that a group of brands, organizations or individuals have joined together for a boycott of a company. In February, a movement against the YouTube network began to take place for having supposedly eliminated the views of a very popular video. Last year, Kimberly-Clark also earned Mexico’s enmity for not wanting to invest in the country in the future. And a year ago, a union wanted to rise up against GM within the country.

But the boycott of Facebook has the potential to completely change the game of social media. Again, the Mark Zuckerberg platform is the largest and most influential on the market. At the same time, it has been characterized as being the warmest on social issues. In this sense, the fact that the advertisers movement is having an effect, to the extent of subjecting its processes to an external review, reflects hope for the entire sector.

It is very possible that this movement and the rules that are imposed on Facebook after the review and negotiation with its advertisers, serve as a reference. Not only for its rivals in the environment, but also for many brands that still tend to use a number of divisive strategies to make a bigger impact. If Mark Zuckerberg is committed to reaching a solution, this may be the beginning of a crucial change for something better.

Hate speech and social media

We must accept that not only Facebook has been affected by lax controls on what type of content runs the Internet despite its controversial messages. As BLANC’s campaign for Pride Month shows, it’s still a constant challenge on Twitter. On Instagram, the presence of political ads often encourages this type of phenomenon. Even YouTube has had to take radical steps to eliminate incendiary resources.

Unfortunately, there is no really easy solution for Facebook and its rivals. According to UNIA, there is still a lot of dependency on the task of the users themselves to report hateful content. The European Council, there is also a lot of debate about exactly what hate speech means, something crucial to be able to apply the rules fairly and effectively. And according to STOMP Out Bullying, the only, best solution is to use a speech that counterattacks it.

