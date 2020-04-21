United States It has become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of writing, they are confirmed 42,186 deaths and 789,745 positive cases, really worrying figures for the North American country. Despite the gravity of the situation, and as incredible as it appears, in recent days many people have gathered on the streets to protest against quarantine. How are they organized? Through Facebook.

Obviously, those led by Mark Zuckerberg could not stand idly by. The social network announced that will eliminate any event that promotes violating the coronavirus forty, whether in the United States or in other parts of the world. According to CNN information, Facebook has already deleted the events of demonstrations in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, being the first movements it makes after making its measure effective.

“Events that challenge government recommendations on social distancing are not allowed on Facebook”

The company claims that it is in constant communication with the governments of various states and cities, including that of New York, the city hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. The objective is for there to be coordination to detect these types of events and eliminate them as soon as possible. Beyond being against confinement, some attendees also take advantage of the meeting to defend Donald Trump or the legal sale of arms.

Mark Zuckerberg stated that while people they have the right to demonstrate In order to debate political ideas or other issues, it is not correct that the main idea of ​​a proposal is “discourage not taking the appropriate precautions” that are recommended by health institutions and governments, since these are events that put participants and others at risk. people. “We classify that as misinformation and remove it.”, concluded the director of Facebook.

Facebook has come under fire for the fake news related to the pandemic that spread daily on their platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Although they are taking steps to deal with it, efforts are far from sufficient. There is no limit to the scope of these publications, therefore the importance of acting in a timely manner and curbing them.

