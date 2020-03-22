Facebook to reduce video streaming quality in Europe amid coronavirus outbreak

BRUSSELS, MAR 22 (.) – Facebook will reduce the quality of video streaming on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, joining other US tech giants that have responded to an EU call to reduce the burden on the Internet network while thousands work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Netflix, YouTube from Alphabet Inc, Amazon and Disney said they would lower the quality of video streaming.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has urged online content streaming platforms to free up bandwidth for health care and distance education for thousands of children who have been sent home for the closing of schools.

While European telecom operators say their networks can cope with the surge in data traffic thus far, there are fears of congestion as more and more people work from home.

“To help alleviate potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The measure will be extended as long as there are Internet network congestion concerns, a person close to Facebook said.

Both Netflix and YouTube said they would reduce the quality of their videos for 30 days, while Disney noted that it would reduce its total bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all the countries in Europe where it will launch Disney + next week.

Online video playback can account for two thirds of traffic on fixed and mobile networks.

(Report by Foo Yun Chee; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)