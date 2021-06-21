Facebook to launch podcasts and live audio streams

MEXICO CITY

Facebook will launch podcasts and live audio streams in the United States to keep users engaged on its platform and compete with emerging rivals.

The company reported Monday that will allow public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. At first, there will be a handful of podcasts available to users in the United States, and the company plans to add more in the future.

The general director Mark Zuckerberg, who has been featured on the Clubhouse streaming app, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week.

Live audio rooms and podcasts rolling out in America is just the beginning of our audio journey, ” Fidji Simo, Facebook app manager, wrote on a blog Monday. Going forward, we are working with creators who will use our audio tools to develop and release Soundbites – creative, short-form audio clips. ”

But podcasts and live audio have also been a loudspeaker for racism, misinformation, and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared to traditional social media posts.

Facebook, which announced its audio plans to incorporate audio broadcasts in April, says its rules apply to live audio and podcasts and that anyone can report offensive material.

Additionally, our broader integrity and security work and the tools we have created to proactively and automatically identify harmful content are large building blocks, but we plan to adapt technology and processes as we learn more, ” said the company in a prepared statement.

The company says it may also retain live audio after it is no longer live to enforce its policies, which will be done by both human moderators and machine learning.

