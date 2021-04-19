Facebook to launch new audio products

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday that the company plans to launch various audio products and features for searching and playing podcasts.

Zuckerberg said the world’s largest social network hopes to launch audio features in the coming months that include short-form clips called “Soundbites” and a way for users to find and play podcasts.

In an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of the Platformer newsletter, he also said that Facebook was exploring live audio rooms.

The rapid growth of the Clubhouse app, dating back a year, has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, especially when people were forced to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook joins a number of social media companies that have announced audio features in recent months.

Twitter Inc is also testing its “Spaces” live audio feature, which it said was aimed at being available to all users by April.

As part of the announcements, Zuckerberg also said that Facebook is working with Spotify Technology to facilitate content sharing for musicians and listeners.

