The news industry works in extraordinary conditions to keep the public informed, says the person in charge of the relationship with the media.

..- Facebook will donate $ 100 million to the media hit by the economic consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, citing the need for reliable information on the crisis.

“The news industry is working in extraordinary conditions to keep the public informed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Campbell Brown, director in charge of Facebook’s media relationship.

“At a time when journalism is more necessary than ever, advertising revenue is declining due to the economic impact of the virus,” he added.

“Journalists [de medios] Locals are being hit especially hard, even as people come to them for important information to keep their friends, family and communities safe. ”

Aid includes $ 25 million in emergency scholarships for local media through the Facebook Journalism Project, and $ 75 million in marketing initiatives “to move money to news organizations around the world,” according to the statement.

Facebook said it will offer the subsidies to “the neediest media in the hardest hit countries.”

Facebook’s decision comes as concerns grow over cuts and media closures hit by confinement measures and the massive drop in advertising due to the health crisis.

Facebook and Google have recently stepped up their efforts to help the media, while being criticized for their dominance in internet advertising, hampering the media’s strategies of earning income online.

Facebook also carries out a program of external verifiers ("fact-checkers"), and under which false or inaccurate content is degraded in news threads, to make them less visible.

