Facebook to announce its final decision on former president Trump’s account on May 5

Facebook’s Independent Oversight Board will announce its decision on whether to maintain the company’s suspension on former President Donald Trump’s account.

The quasi-independent body said the announcement will be made on May 5 in a Twitter post.

Like Twitter, Facebook suspended Trump’s account in the wake of the violent pro-Trump protests on January 6. in the United States Capitol.

Experts agree that this is not an attack on freedom of expression, which is included in the First Amendment of the Constitution, since they are private companies.

The board says it has received more than 9,000 public comments on the Trump case.

The board was created last September after the company faced criticism that it was not quickly and effectively addressing what some consider problematic content.

Board decisions are binding and cannot be overruled.

Source Voanoticias.com