Judging by her publications on the social network, the former member of the migrant caravan is through the roof with her boyfriend

Celaya Gómez in one of the broadcasts for Qhubo TV.

Photo:

Facebook / Video capture / Courtesy

To Mirian Celaya Gómez, nicknamed “Lady Frijoles” it seems that love came in the time of the coronavirus …

This is evident from publications in one of the photos on his personal Facebook account in which he identifies himself as Mirian Hernández.

In the profile picture you can read a conversation in the comment space between the current host of the QHubo TV’s Las Doñas program and another user, identified as Víctor Rodríguez.

In his entry in the publication, Rodríguez expresses: “I love you, my beautiful princess.”

To which Celaya Gómez responds with a “sticker” of a man blowing kisses together with the phrase “thank you, love”.

The other men who responded to the photo with compliments, the Honduran simply replied with a “thank you, friends.”

When entering Rodríguez’s profile, you also see flattering comments from Celaya Gómez to who would be his partner.

One of Rodríguez’s profile photos from five weeks ago reads:

“God is good, and with each passing day, I am grateful to Daddy God for keeping me healthy and working and for the person who loves me and respects me.”

To this from the account attributed to Lady Beans They commented: “Handsome my love, may the Lord bless you, may God keep you in your work. I love you”.

Celaya Gómez became a viral character in cyberspace after in November 2018 as a member of the migrant caravan of Central Americans to the United States rejected the beans they gave him in Mexico because he considered it food for “pigs” or pigs.

In March of last year, she was arrested along with her sister in Dallas, Texas, for having beaten her against her landlady in an incident in the apartment in which they resided.

As a result of the outcome of the criminal case, Both were deported to their native Honduras in September 2019.

.