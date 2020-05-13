The blog specialized in technology WaBetaInfo anticipated the arrival of the novelty in the coming weeks

With the new tool, WhatsApp users will be able to participate in video calls of up to 50 contacts.

Photo:

Carl Court / .

WhatsApp users soon they will be able to make video calls with up to 50 contacts as a result of the new application Messenger Rooms Facebook created for video meetings.

The announcement comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way we communicate globally and has led people who were not using these systems to adjust to them, including teachers who teach their students online.

A few weeks ago, the instant messaging service launched the tool that allows its users to make group video calls with up to eight participants.

With Facebook Rooms, users also create videoconference rooms from Messenger or Facebook; now they would do it from WhatsApp.

It should be noted that users who wish to access the service should not have a Facebook necessarily, all you have to do is follow the conference link to join the conference.

According to WaBetaInfo, Facebook is already working on integrate Messenger Rooms video calls into WhatsApp. Although it is not yet available, screenshots shown by the blog show the tool.

