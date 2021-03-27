Facebook tests a social network of ex-prisoners, wants to help them reintegrate

Facebook has begun to internally test a new application, known as The Re-Entry App, which seeks to become a social network for ex-inmates to help them with their reintegration after they are released from prison.

The company has started showing notifications to some Instagram users in which it refers to the new application, in which it proposes to help “prepare for life after prison with the support of the community.”

At the moment The Re-Entry App is in its initial phases, but Facebook has invited some users to try the previous version of the app to provide their opinion, as reported by Bloomberg, who has noticed the notification from Instagram.

Facebook has confirmed that the US company is currently “exploring different ways to help close the gaps faced by people in underserved communities“through your applications.

However, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has ensured that the application “was only intended to be tested internally” and has removed the notification after being shown by mistake to external users for a short period of time.