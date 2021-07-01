Facebook Teams Up With “Assassin’s Creed” Designer To Push Cloud Gaming

Jul 1 (.) – Facebook Inc has partnered with French video game maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA to bolster its cloud gaming platform with popular titles such as “Assassin’s Creed,” the social media giant said on Thursday.

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games, including “Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch” from Atari, and “Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed” and “Dragon Mania Legends” from Gameloft.

With the alliance with Ubisoft, Facebook said that its users will have access to titles such as “Hungry Shark Evolution”, “Hungry Dragon” and the successful franchise “Assassin’s Creed”.

The company, which is based in San Francisco, also said that its cloud games are already available to more than 98% of the population in the United States, adding that the rollout has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Europe. Western and Central early next year.

In October, Facebook had launched a free cloud gaming feature for its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them. (https://reut.rs/3qJifvx)

