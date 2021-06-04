Facebook suspends Trump’s account until 2023

By Elizabeth Culliford

Jun 4 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc suspended former US President Donald Trump from its platform on Friday until at least January 2023 and announced changes to the way it will treat world leaders who break the rules in the future.

Facebook’s independent oversight board upheld the social media giant’s blockade of Trump in May, which came into effect in the wake of the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, after the company said its posts incited violence. .

However, the board ruled that it was wrong to make the ban indefinite and gave it six months to determine a “proportionate response.”

Trump’s two-year suspension took effect from the initial date it was blocked – Jan.7 this year – and will only be reinstated if the risk to public safety has diminished, Facebook said in a blog post.

Trump said in a statement Friday that “Facebook’s failure is an insult to the 75 million record-breaking people, plus many others, who voted for us in the rigged 2020 presidential election and ultimately we will win. “.

Facebook said it will work with experts to make this determination and will assess factors including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other indicators of civil unrest. He also said there will be a series of escalating sanctions that will kick in if Trump breaks more rules, which could lead to his permanent withdrawal.

“Given the seriousness of the circumstances that led to the suspension of Mr. Trump, we believe that his actions constituted a serious violation of our rules that deserve the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” said Facebook’s head of global affairs. , Nick Clegg, in the post.

The timing of the suspension means that Trump will not be able to use his accounts before the November 2022 midterm elections, when his party will compete for seats in Congress, but he may be able to return to social media well before the upcoming presidential elections at the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Akanksha Rana; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)