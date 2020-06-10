Controversies surrounding Facebook’s policies continue to surface. In an attempt to crack down on racist speech on its platform, Facebook deleted the accounts of hundreds of hundreds of anti-racist musicians and activists.

In the company’s attempt to eliminate hate speech on the social network, hundreds of anti-racist activists from SHARP (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice), as well as from the reggae and ska communities, were deleted for “allegedly” violating site standards.

For its part, a Reddit punk community speculated that simply liking or following SHARP was enough to trigger a restriction, and many theorized that Facebook was simply reacting to the word skinhead and not the group’s values.

In an interview for Engadget, a Facebook spokesperson explained that it was a mistake and that they have been correcting the problem:

“We apologize to those affected by this problem. These accounts were deleted by mistake and have been restored. We are reviewing what happened in this case and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again. ”

In some cases, Mark Zuckerberg’s company asked users to verify their identities by sending official ID photos. All of this occurred after the platform said in May that it would begin verifying the identities of accounts suspected of “inauthentic behavior,” such as fake accounts and unusually viral material.

The incident may have been relatively brief, but underscores complaints about inconsistencies in moderating Facebook hate speech, as it may mistakenly ban anti-racists, but occasionally allow the accounts of some racists or supremacists who spread hate speech to remain active.