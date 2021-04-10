Facebook suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews, following UK intervention

Apr 9 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday that social media company Facebook Inc suspended 16,000 accounts that sold and bought false reviews on various products and services, marking the second time that the regulator has had to intervene.

Facebook has also introduced new changes to detect and remove paid content that can mislead users of its platforms, including the well-known photo-sharing application Instagram, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

(Information from Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; edited by Bernard Orr; translated by Flora Gómez in the Gdansk newsroom)