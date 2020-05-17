Has it happened to you that you want to download the photos you have on Facebook but it only allows you one by one? then we will tell you how to do it quickly and easily. Read: Banamex warns that its Mobile Banking will be out

If you have many photos on Facebook, distributed in albums and for some reason you want to remove them from the social network because you are no longer going to use your profile or some other situation you must use the Data Transfer Project tool.

Passing your Facebook photos is that easy.

This will allow the migration of data between the platforms of Google Photos and Facebook and with this you can later download them to your computer or to a usb memory.

Read: Creepware: a malware that could record you without you realizing it

Read: Facebook buys Giphy, the popular site for creating GIFs

What the Data Transfer Project does is to use the existing APIs of both platforms and then use specific adapters to transfer the data to a common format and then back it up in the API of the new service, which is Google Photos.

With this you can pass your photos, videos, apps, health data, playlists, contacts and other files that you have in various applications.

This tool already has Facebook active in its application so we will tell you how to transfer your photos to Google Photos.

First you have to enter the Facebook transfer service through this link.

You have to log in to your Facebook account, or in which the photos you want to download or send to Google Photos are.

Select “choose destination” and place Google Photos.

You select what you want to transfer, be they photos or videos. They can be both, but the process is separate, that is, you must do the same process for both.

Then you must log in to your Google Photos account and confirm the transfer.

You will have to wait for your photos or videos to migrate and the time depends on how many files or how heavy they are.

This tool helps you to pass all your images that you have on the Facebook platform, and then you will have to select or delete the photos or videos that you do not want in Google Photos.

.