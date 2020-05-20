The social media giant explained that creating your own Facebook Shops store is very simple

Photo:

Facebook / Courtesy

In times of the pandemic and with the aim of helping to revive the economy, Facebook announced that its users will be able to design their own virtual store within your new Facebook Shops platform.

Facebook Shops is a platform to create online stores to which can be accessed through Instagram and Facebook to encourage and incentivize virtual commerce.

The social media giant explained that Creating your own Facebook Shops store is very simple, users only have to choose the products to be included in the catalog and then customize the store.

Facebook stores will be hosted on the pages of a company or on an Instagram profile. Users will be able to discover them by accessing directly, although it is almost a fact that We will see them announced in the intermediate advertising between stories or posts.

Facebook Shops could be ideal for helping small businesses that want to publicize their own products. In fact, what this new platform intends is allow businesses to create their own virtual stores so that users can buy from social networks.

“It is a simple and consistent experience in all applications, which makes it easier for people,” said the co-founder and CEO of Facebook in the virtual presentation, Mark Zuckerberg, who added that these days they are seeing “many small businesses access the world online for the first time.”

In addition to Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg explained that his intention is to expand the sales windows in the future to WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct, also owned by him and where the transactions would be carried out through a chat.

Despite being a free tool, the company hopes that Shops will help increase its turnover with the promotion of advertising on its platforms, that it has suffered a severe blow due to the economic slowdown derived from the pandemic.

