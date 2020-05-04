The release of Facebook results brought good news to the digital advertising market. The online giant, which relies heavily on selling ads on its platform, said it has experienced difficulties in the area because of the coronavirus pandemic, but more recently has seen demand stabilize. The company indicated that the fall due to the pandemic may not be as strong as it had initially predicted.

According to the company, after a sharp drop in March, the result was different in April. Last month’s result, when compared to the same period last year, was almost stable.

That information, combined with relatively robust results from Microsoft and Alphabet, the company that controls Google, showed that the pains of the pandemic may not be as acute for the technology industry as for other segments of the economy.

Facebook founder and president Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s voice and video calling service had more than doubled in the past six weeks. According to the company, engineers have been working constantly to ensure that there are no flaws in these tools.

More than 3 billion people use the Facebook platform monthly – in the same period last year, there were 2.7 billion. The permanence of users on the social network had a strong increase, in the same comparison, although this surge should soften as isolation measures become more lenient around the world.

“Like Google, Facebook has a chance to come out of the coronavirus pandemic even stronger,” says Martin Garner, an internet analyst at CCS Insight, a digital marketing company.

The figures for the first quarter are indicative of the company’s strength. Facebook saw its revenue rise 18% between January and March, compared to last year, to $ 17.7 billion. Profit more than doubled to $ 4.9 billion.

