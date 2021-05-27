Facebook seeks profitability beyond advertising

Facebook is the second FAANG that has appreciated the most so far this year, after Google. And it begins to stand out before various news in the market. The first is the idea of ​​profiting cheaply from online high school and minor league sports games, on the pay-per-view, pay-per-view model. A market that sees high growth potential, and that will help sports companies to earn more money, in a constantly changing horizon, such as content consumption.

The idea is that both use the function that allows users to earn money from the virtual presence and keep what they earn, for the moment with the tickets. What Facebook envisions is investing in those online paid events, the live streaming feature that allows you to pay for a virtual ticket to watch it.

It is about resembling what they have been doing with martial arts or professional wrestling: paying for an event you want to see, but without the need to permanently subscribe to a streaming platform. Formulas that follow in the United States, Showtime and HBO regardless of their series and movies.

Pay-per-view that in Europe takes us back to the pre-streaming era, but that Facebook, far from seeing it as something out of date, wants to give it a second life with its potential, after launching it last August: with 2,850 million monthly active users and 1.8 billion daily assets.

But it is not the only point of business: on July 16 it will launch, as presented by “Live Shopping Fridays” with live videos of beauty and fashion brands. It is their way of capitalizing on and redirecting the avalanche of online purchases, in which any details of the products can be asked in real time.

In its stock chart, all this information encourages investors who lead Facebook to rise almost 5% in the last five sessions, 8.5% revalued in the month, 27.6% in the quarter, a 19.3% in the semester and 20.36% in the year.

An advance that is also reflected in the large investors, because as Goldman Sachs tells us, Facebook, along with Microsoft, has surpassed Amazon in the VIP list of hedge funds this quarter.

Of course, the Top5 of the companies is the same as the previous one: they are the same values, but headed by Facebook. After him Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba. We are talking about 807 hedge funds, which manage 2.7 trillion dollars. 27% of those funds had Facebook shares and of those, 57% have Mark Zuckerberg’s company as one of their main holdings.

Regarding recommendations, Facebook, according to analysts collected by The Wall Street Journal, presents the majority of purchase recommendations, with 39 experts in favor, 4 overweight, 6 who choose to hold and one more to sell. The median price target, $ 389.57 per share. From CNN Money, 39 of the 50 analysts that follow the stock opt for the buy recommendation, 4 for overweight and 6 for holding the title with a PO of $ 395. And finally, from TipRanks in which 27 of the experts consulted choose to buy, in a majority way, 4 to keep and one to sell. The median target price is $ 384.58 a share, giving it a potential market value of 17.33%.

