This Wednesday, May 6, a serious error was caused in the Facebook SDK (software development kit) on iOS on iPhone and iPad devices.

This caused crashes and blockages of applications in the Apple ecosystem. The most affected apps are Spotify, Pinterest, TikTok, IMBD and in general all those that use Facebook authentication.

The Zuckerberg Social Network SDK is a tool used by developers to integrate third-party applications with the social network.

On Twitter, there have been many user complaints that many iPhone and iPad apps don’t work as expected or even don’t work at all.

So uh… the Facebook SDK just took down a bunch of iOS apps. Crash on startup. Pretty awesome. @fb_engineering / s & mdash; Joseph McLaughlin (@mclaughj) May 6, 2020

Cool, there’s a Facebook SDK issue crashing several high-profile apps right now. Great idea adding that social login, huh?

& mdash; Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) May 6, 2020

This Facebook GitHub account also started detailing the problem:

“I have upgraded to the latest released version of the SDK (we are experiencing this in an earlier version of previous builds, FBSDK 6.5.0. I don’t know if FBSDK 6.5.2 solves the problem).”

The people of . on the other hand, delivered a behavioral guideline to solve the problem momentarily until Facebook gave an official response.

With the connections blocked, the applications will not try to connect to Facebook and then they should open without further problems.

Although so far there is no official solution to the problem, we have discovered that there is a solution by blocking the domain "facebook.com" in your router's DNS settings. With connections blocked, the applications will not try to connect to Facebook and then they should open without further problems.

On its iOS SDK page, Facebook remarks that this is a "safe and convenient way for people to log into your app or website using Facebook."

It should be distinguished that the SDK is a complete kit for writing software with respect to a certain product or web platform. It radically differs from an API, as this is a subset of an SDK. An SDK in addition to containing the API would contain documentation, compilers, runtime environments and various tools.

Facebook SDK is blocking access to apps on iOS appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The Facebook post SDK is blocking access to apps on iOS appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.