Facebook announced the end of his glasses Oculus Go, which promised to be key in the adoption of VR technology thanks to its low cost. Oculus revealed that it will focus on the two best-performing models – Quest and Rift – saying goodbye to affordable glasses this year.

The company will stop selling Oculus Go in 2020 and will close its app store in December. Oculus stated that won’t add new features from today. They also won’t add apps or updates to the store after December 18, 2020.

If you own a Go there is nothing to worry about – for now – since the glasses will continue to work and will be supported until 2022. The manufacturer promised to release security updates and patches to fix bugs for the next two years.

Oculus Go, the affordable glasses from Facebook and Xiaomi

Facebook introduced this model in May 2018 as an alternative to the Oculus Rift. Its main characteristic was that didn’t require a powerful computer or smartphone to operate. The technology allied with Xiaomi to manufacture what they considered to be the gateway to the VR universe.

Facebook considered this version as the pioneer in the all-in-one category, a device that opened virtual reality to many. “Oculus Go made new experiences possible for people around the world, and laid the foundation for Oculus Quest.” The company said in a blog post.

With Go’s death, the focus is now on Quest and Rift. Regarding the first, Oculus will open the distribution to channels external to the Oculus Store. Starting in 2021, developers will be able to distribute their apps without needing to be accepted in the store and without sideloading. Although details are scarce, this would mean higher developer revenue.

The Oculus Store will not disappear, although it would lose relevance once new distribution channels are opened. The technology company mentions that they have built a healthy and sustainable ecosystem and that they are ready to open a new path for the development of virtual reality.

The disappearance of the Oculus Go glasses makes sense, after all the Quest model is an evolution of Go. There is no mention of the Oculus Rift, although we know that Facebook’s bet will continue to be on this model. The launch in March of Half Life: Alyx showed that if you can achieve great games in VR, you just need someone to bet on the format.