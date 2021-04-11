Facebook said it will not notify 530 million users after the data breach in an Internet forum



The leaked data includes personal information of 533 million Facebook users in 106 countries.

Facebook decided not notify more than 530 million of its users whose personal data was extracted at some point before August 2019 and that were available in a public database last Saturday.

“We currently have no plans to notify users on an individual basis,” a company spokesperson told NPR.

Phone numbers, full names, locations, email addresses and other data from user profiles were posted on a hacker forum a week ago as reported by Reuters. The leaked data include personal information of 533 million Facebook users in 106 countries.

The company said in a blog on Tuesday that a group of hackers had obtained the information by exploiting a vulnerability in the platform. which would allow users to be reached by their phone number.

Facebook reported that it found and fixed the problem in August 2019 and was confident that the same route it can no longer be used to extract more data.

Because the information has been publicly available, Facebook does not consider that users should be notified as it is possible to know.

The social media platform confirmed that the disclosed data does not contain financial information, health or passwords, however the leak continues leaving people vulnerable, according to the opinion of cybersecurity experts.

Telephone numbers are being used more and more to locate people in the digital world through text messages and phone calls to verify your identity.

In July 2019, months before the leak, Facebook reached a $ 5 billion settlement with the United States Federal Trade Commission for violating an agreement with the agency to protect the privacy of users.

