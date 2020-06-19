A Trump campaign ad on Facebook showed an inverted red triangle, used in German concentration camps in World War II

Facebook withdrew this Thursday an announcement of the campaign for the reelection of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, considering that it contained a symbol used by the Nazis in the concentration camps, an interpretation that they deny from the environment of the president.

The symbol in question is a inverted red triangle, used in concentration camps Germans during World War II to identify political prisoners, fundamentally communists, anarchists, socialists, social democrats, freemasons and union leaders.

Since the Trump campaign, however, they denied that this was the intention with which they shared the symbol and assured that it is currently used by the anarchist movement. Antifa, against which the Facebook message was directed.

Despite this, the social network considered that, given the connection of the symbol with the Nazi regime, it violated its community policy against hate speech, which only allows the publication of this iconography if it is duly contextualized and “condemned or debated”.

The red triangle shared by the Trump campaign accompanied a message asking Internet users to sign a manifesto condemning Antifa, calling him “crowds of the extreme left” who are causing chaos and destroying the cities of the United States. .

The White House has repeatedly accused Antifa of being behind the looting and violent protests produced in recent weeks throughout the country following the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The decision of Facebook suppressing the announcement becomes especially relevant as it occurs in the middle of the open debate in recent days precisely because of the company’s policy of not censoring or verifying the messages shared by politicians.

Criticism of the company he runs Mark Zuckerberg have increased after Twitter if he started issuing alerts and partially blocking Trump messages in late May, considering that the president was sharing false information on the elections to be held in November.

