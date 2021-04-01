Facebook removes last interview of Donald Trump



Any content posted on behalf of or at the initiative of Donald Trump will be removed from Facebook.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The social network Facebook has decided to remove from its platform the last interview granted by former United States President Donald Trump, thus enforcing the veto established on all direct communications from the ex-president, or promoted by him, both on the aforementioned Facebook and on Instagram.

Although the profile of the president was blocked by the company after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, whose virulence was attributed to some extent to the inflammatory statements made by the businessman in the virtual sphere, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who has just been signed as a new Fox News gathering, He has not hesitated to try to circumvent this ban by sharing on his own account the interview he recently conducted with his famous but controversial father-in-law.

However, this tactic has been quickly neutralized by the firm, which has not accepted the ‘return’ of Trump to the platform through the program ‘The Right View’ of the aforementioned Lara, wife of his son Eric. “Following the line of blocking Donald Trump’s accounts, any content published on behalf of or at the initiative of Donald Trump it will be eliminated from our ecosystem, in addition to leading to the implementation of new limitations on responsible accounts, ”explained a Facebook spokeswoman.