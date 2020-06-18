Facebook disclosed that it removed the political ads with which Donald Trump promotes his reelection to the presidency of the United States for violating their policies on hate messages. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign was described as “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” featured an inverted triangle.

Since June 3, the marketing team of the campaign of Trump has been posting Facebook announcements about the anti-fascist left-wing movement “Antifa.” On June 17, the campaign added an inverted red triangle to some variations of the ad. The publicity asked Trump supporters to endorse the president’s calls to designate the group as a terrorist organization.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection using a Nazi concentration camp symbol. Nazis used the red triangle to mark political prisoners and people who rescued Jews. Trump & the RNC are using it to smear millions of protestors. Their masks are off. pic.twitter.com/UzmzDaRBup – Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

The United States Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that the red triangle “is practically identical to the one used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

“We removed these posts and advertisements for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol, ”Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, told CNN Business.

The announcements were posted on the Facebook pages of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Team Trump, Black Voices for Trump, Brad Parscale, Latinos for Trump, and Women for Trump.