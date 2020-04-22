Facebook has assured today that has eliminated fraudulent interactions detected on the page of the Ministry of Health and the accounts responsible after detecting “a global increase in spam and false likes” based on the information that the Government shared with them.

Last week ended with a controversy surrounding an unusual activity on the Health Facebook page. In one of the posts where a video was attached, hundreds of newly created accounts they had reacted by greatly increasing the number of interactions.

Facebook says it has detected “a global increase in ‘spam’ and false ‘likes'”

A viral video shared on social networks, WhatsApp and Telegram ended up fueling suspicion of an alleged purchase of followers and I like you by the Government to promote Health publications.

The Ministry of Health stepped up days later, denouncing that since Friday April 17 they were being victims of a “fraudulent activity by various apparently false accounts” and announcing that they had brought the matter to the attention of the American platform.

A spam network would have evaded automated detection

Facebook sources have detailed to the EFE Agency that the case suffered by the page of the Ministry of Health aims to be the responsibility of a spam network that created profiles at high speed and in no time, avoiding the action of automatic detection of the platform.

The action of this type of network is common both on Facebook and on other platforms.. Usually these sets with hundreds of profiles are used to fraudulently increase the number of post interactions, increase the followers of certain accounts or try to viralize content, as well as hashtags with the aim of turning them into trends. They are practices, naturally, not allowed by the platforms.

The objective of these actions can be aimed both to benefit a profile or content and to harm them. In the latter case, these types of actions are called false flag attacks, since the intention is to make believe that this illegal conduct has been sponsored by the affected account, although in fact it was directed by a third party.