Facebook removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacist groups that were planning to encourage their members to go to protests over the killing of African-Americans by police, in some cases with weapons, the platform said on Friday. Read: Come economic risk for a million families

The Facebook and Instagram profiles were linked to Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups that were already banned on platforms. Social media was monitoring the accounts for withdrawal when they saw posts trying to exploit protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“We saw that these groups were planning to mobilize supporters and members to physically go to the protests and in some cases were preparing to go with weapons,” said Brian Fishman, director of anti-terrorism policy and dangerous organizations at Facebook.

The platform did not release details about the users of the accounts, such as their specific plans for the protests or where they lived. In total, “approximately” 190 accounts were canceled, he said.

Both Proud Boys and American Guard had been expelled from Facebook for violating the rules against hate speech. Facebook said it will continue to withdraw new pages, groups or accounts created by users trying to bypass the veto.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced the removal of a “handful” of accounts created by white supremacists who had been posting on Twitter posing as members of the anti-left movement.

Facebook also announced on Friday the closure of fake account networks seeking to manipulate public opinion in Africa and Iraq.