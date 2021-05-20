Facebook removed 8.8 million posts for harassment in Q1 2021

There are 2 million more publications compared to the previous period

The company has published its policy application report in the first quarter of the year, which includes the measures taken against violent content and harassment on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as the prevalence of this content on the networks.

During the first three months of the year, Facebook deleted 8.8 million posts for harassment and bullying. This number has increased from 6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to improvements in proactive detection technologies., as stated by the company in a statement.

Facebook also took action against 9.8 million organized hate posts (6.4 million in the previous period) and 25.2 million posts with hate speech, down 1.7 million in this case.

The social network Instagram has also acted against harassing posts and has eliminated 5.5 million of them during the first quarter, half a million more than the previous period due to the use of proactive mechanisms.

Hate speech was responsible for the removal of 6.3 million posts from Instagram, while in the case of organized hate posts, this amount was 324,500 content.

The US company has also shared data on its action against misinformation and harmful content related to Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic until April 2021, more than 18 million content has been removed for this cause.