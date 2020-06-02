June 2, 2020 | 5:46 pm

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, defended before his employees his decision not to question the incendiary posts of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

With this statement, the employer refused to give in to his workers just a day after staff members staged a peculiar public protest.

A group of social network employees, most of whom are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, left their job on Monday, June 1.

The foregoing, as a protest against the company’s way of acting, which in his opinion should have spoken out against Trump’s publications on the protests, since the president published the phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins.”

Zuckerberg told employees that Facebook had done a thorough review and was right to leave the posts unanswered, a company spokeswoman revealed.

Along these lines, the spokesperson commented that the CEO of the social network also acknowledged that the decision had upset many people who work at the company.

Last Friday, Twitter affixed a warning tag to a Trump tweet about widespread protests over the death of an African-American man in Minnesota that included the phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins.”

In this regard, Twitter said that the publication violated its rules against the glorification of violence, although it remained an exception in the public interest, with reduced options for interactions and distribution.

However, Facebook not only refused to act on the same message, but Zuckerberg tried to distance his company from the fight between the US president and Twitter.

And although the creator of the social network maintained that although he found Trump’s comments “deeply offensive”, they did not violate the company’s policy against incitement to violence.

An employee who had tweeted his stance against Twitter posted his disappointment with Facebook executives.

“Today it is clear that the leadership refuses to support us,” Brandon Dail wrote on Twitter. Dail’s LinkedIn profile describes him as a Facebook user interface engineer in Seattle.

It’s crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us. https://t.co/duSSRmD5gR – Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 2, 2020

Timothy Aveni, a junior software engineer on the Facebook team dedicated to fighting misinformation, announced on June 1 his resignation.

“Mark always told us that he would draw a line in the speech that calls for violence. He showed us on Friday that this was a lie, ”he wrote in a Facebook post.

Along these lines, the engineer anticipated that the company would continue without speaking out on Trump’s messages, finding one excuse after another for not acting.

