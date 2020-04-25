         Facebook reacts to the emergence of the coronavirus by giving a boost to its commitment to video-centric apps

Video-centric technologies have gained critical importance in recent weeks, following the onset of coronavirus confinements across the globe, for their importance as an entertainment channel and for its usefulness to maintain social ties in these anomalous circumstances.

But Facebook seems to be clear that the role of such technologies will not be the flower of a day, but will go further in the post-coronavirus world, and has begun to design its strategy accordingly; a strategy that affects both the social network and Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The first step has been taken today by presenting several novelties linked to what the company calls “remote presence” and which have been divided into 3 categories:

Simple video chat: Here the announced increase of 4 to 8 people in WhatsApp video calls would be framed.

Broadcasts: Facebook has revived the Live With function, which allowed us to add another user to our live on Facebook Live. In addition, they have announced that they plan to “add the possibility that pages charge for access to events with live videos on Facebook.” Added to this, Instagram Live will soon be available also in the desktop version.

Video call rooms: This is where its new Messenger Rooms tool is located, which will allow up to 50 people to participate in video calls without the need for them to be all ‘friends’ of the host of the same (or, merely, Facebook users). At the moment, it integrates with Messenger and Facebook, but the company plans to send these rooms to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal.

Zuckerberg believes that “this will go further” and points to virtual reality

Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, has personally been behind this new video drive strategy:

“I am involved in this issue. The three main areas in which we are focusing have to do, basically, with products that help people to be better connected. I am focused on remote presence, on being able to feel that you are with another person when you can’t be physically there. “

Throughout an interview with the American media The Verge, Zuckerberg relates, that He plans to take this commitment to remote presence to its ultimate consequences: talking about a meeting with your team using the virtual reality, admits that it “is further behind in its development [pero] I think there are things that we will get to in time, presence through video is not the end of the road“

Zuckerberg admits that the high level of video usage that we are seeing is a ‘peak’, but believes that “when you have 700 million daily calls between WhatsApp and Messenger“, and the pre-crisis figures were also quite high, we are not dealing with something temporary: “The trend was already going in that direction and this situation will accelerate it.”

On users starting to complain about fatigue with video calling apps, Zuckerberg believes that It is not “because we are participating in videoconferences all day, but because we are participating in meetings all day”. For him, “this has much more to do with social dynamics than with technology.”

So Zuckerberg is convinced that Messenger Rooms can do a lot for us beyond the scope of meetings:

“On the weekend, I will play the guitar on my sofa and create a ‘living room’ [en Messenger Rooms], and it will be like “ok, who wants to come and hang out?” [y me encontraré] with a group of people that I might have met at a social event or around the office, that I might not have called directly, but I’m very happy when they stop in my ‘living room’ to hang out. “

Track | The Verge

