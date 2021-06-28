Facebook Reaches a Trillion Dollar Value After Judge Rejects Antitrust Complaints

By Diane Bartz and Elizabeth Culliford

WASHINGTON, Jun 28 (.) – A US judge on Monday dismissed federal and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the federal lawsuit was “legally insufficient.”

Shares of Facebook rose more than 4% after the ruling. The share price surge put the social media platform’s market capitalization above $ 1 trillion for the first time.

The dismissal was the first major blow to state and federal lawsuits against big tech companies, which last year sought to curb alleged abuses of their enormous market power.

Judge James Boasberg of the District Court of Columbia said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could not prove that Facebook had monopoly power in the social media market, but said the FTC could file a new lawsuit sooner. July 29.

It also dismissed a lawsuit from several US states, saying they waited too long to challenge the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively. The judge did not invite the states to resubmit their lawsuit.

A spokesman for the New York attorney general’s office said it was “considering our legal options.”

Facebook had asked that the lawsuits be dismissed.

“Although the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s arguments in this case, it ultimately agrees that the agency’s claim is legally insufficient and therefore must be dismissed,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Elizabeth Culliford; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)