Facebook presents method to detect manipulated images

Scientists Facebook presented this Wednesday a method to facilitate the detection of “deepfakes”, some fake images hyper-realistic, and determine its origin, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Deepfakes are a problem on the Internet because they can be used to manipulate or defame people by making them say or do things that they have not said or done. Those montages are based on artificial intelligence technologies.

Our system will facilitate the detection of ‘deepfakes’ and the monitoring of related information, “said Tal Hassner and Xi Yin, two researchers from the social network who worked on the subject with Michigan State University.

Their method should provide “tools to better investigate coordinated misinformation incidents using deepfakes,” they said.

In order to develop your system, used the technique known as “reverse engineering”, which consists of deconstructing the manufacture of a product or, in this case, a video or a photo.

His computer program identifies imperfections added during editing that alter the fingerprint of the images. In photography, this fingerprint can be used to identify the camera model used.

In computing, “can be used to identify the generation system used to produce the trick, “explain the scientists.

Microsoft introduced the last year a software that can help detect falsifications of photos or videos, one of several programs designed to combat misinformation in the face of the US presidential elections.

At the end of 2019, Google had made public thousands of videos “deepfakes” made by their teams to make them available to researchers who want to develop methods to detect manipulated images.

