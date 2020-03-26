Facebook presents flaws in Mexico, the United States and England from approximately 7:00 p.m.. Multiple users reported that the platform was down and that it did not allow them to load pages, access the platform and, mainly, access groups and publish content.

Although the problems were reported in various parts of the world, Facebook appears to present more problems in the west coast states of the United States, as well as some states in northern and central Mexico. England is one of the most affected by the fall of Facebook.

According to user reports, the main problem occurs in Facebook groups, where they cannot access or publish new content. At the moment the company of Mark Zuckerberg has not offered a response on the causes of the incident, or when the platform will be completely restored.

This is likely a consequence of the move Facebook took to avoid spreading the coronavirus – all of its workers are home office.

.