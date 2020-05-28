Confinement has led many to sharpen their wits to get on with their lives despite the distance with friends and loved ones. The only alternative was video calls and they have been made a lot in this time, but there are people who have wanted to give them another touch and share it with the world, as is the case with content creators. Many artists have come together to make a song during this time, but even if you are not known Facebook has launched Collab, an app to make music with friends without leaving home.

This is the new Facebook Collab app

Facebook has made good use of this time with all the news it has pending to launch in its different applications. Between the new design of the social network, the contacts with WhatsApp QR and the improvements to Instagram to update the app with the browser version, the company is doing a great job in its evolution. But it has also made progress in its independent apps.

The last one we saw was CatchUp, which we presented to you yesterday, but today it is the turn of Collab. This application is the latest great novelty born in Menlo Park and is used to make music with friends. Whether you are a superstar or a fan you will have the opportunity to create a video with friends with the music you have made.

It all starts with a audio track that you have to record to which you can add a maximum of three more. The creators will have at their disposal an audio editing tool with which they can arrange or cut their videos so that they fit perfectly and synchronously with the other two members. Then, the video is uploaded for other users to watch and even mix with other tracks if they wish.

Only for iPhone and there is a waiting list

Unfortunately for many Facebook Collab It is not available in all countries and there is a waiting list to start using it. With a little patience you can show the world what you are capable of, but only if you have an iPhone. Because that is what the Menlo Park wanted and that is that the application, which is in the testing phase, is only available for iOS systems. If you don’t have the chance, don’t worry, the Stay Homas group has also done very well.