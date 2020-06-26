One of the adjustments that are gaining the most momentum in the so-called ‘new reality’ is that of chashless or cash-free payment systems, a trend that seems Facebook seeks to capitalize.

Just a few days ago it was announced that WhatsApp Pay It would begin to be implemented in Brazil, one of the few markets where operators after the first tests in India. Although, this week it was reported that the government of the South American country would suspend the project to implement mobile payments through the app, this does not seem to stop the Menlo Park firm.

They already operate in Mexico

Well, in addition to WhatsApp Pay, the company run by Mark Zuckerberg You also have Facebook Pay, a service launched in 2019 that is defined as a tool that simplifies payments, while continuing to ensure that your payment information is safe and secure.

Until now it was known that it operated in the United States and in a small group of countries, and since a few days it has been available in Mexico, in addition to being compatible with other apps such as FB Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp itself.

According to the available information, one of its purposes is to allow users to support friends or important causes and at the same time position itself as a solution to make payments quickly and safely.

In this sense, the company indicates that with this function you can make purchases in large and small businesses, send money and even make donations or fundraisers.

How does it work?

Facebook Pay works or is compatible with the aforementioned applications and it will only be required to add a payment method, that is, a credit card such as Visa, MasterCard or American Express.

An area of ​​opportunity

We said that in the use of digital applications it has grown significantly, and that cashless payments are one of the adjustments that are being promoted the most, an example of this is what Starbucks does and its strategy to stimulate consumption in the reopening of its coffee shops.

The peak is normal given the context, we are talking about a very competitive market, one that, according to Statista data, has a value close to 745 thousand 124 million dollars, and where there are players like WeChay Pay, Alipay, PayPal, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Amazon Pay, Chase Pay and Android Pay, who lead the segment, according to figures from Juniper Research.

