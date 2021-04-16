Facebook oversight board extends deadline to decide on Trump veto

By Elizabeth Culliford

Apr 16 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board said on Friday it extended the deadline to decide whether to maintain the indefinite suspension of former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism for its handling of the problematic content, wrote in a tweet that would announce its decision in the coming weeks.

The company indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan.6 invasion of the United States Capitol by his followers. He later referred the case to the board.

The board, which normally has 90 days to make a decision, was due to announce its decision in the next few days.

However, the board said the extension of the public comment period on the case means it needs more time to review contributions. The agency has said it has received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case, more than any other.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)