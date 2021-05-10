Facebook no longer wants you to share news without first reading it

In an era in which we spend more and more time on social networks, it is necessary to have tools against disinformation. Facebook begins testing a utility that warns users when they are about to share a news from another person or web without having entered to read it.

With this tool, the platform founded by Mark Zuckerberg wants add reliability to the content that circulates in it. The lack of veracity in many publications has been the subject of significant criticism, especially during the pandemic. It is true that fake news is not exclusively circulated on Facebook, but the global mass of users who have an account on this platform makes it easier for misinformation to go viral.

“Starting today, we are testing a way to promote a more informed exchange of news articles. If you are going to share the link of a news article that you have not opened, we will show you a message that encourages you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others, “they explained from Facebook.

Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg – Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 10, 2021

Facebook and the danger of sharing without reading

The system adopted by Facebook is clearly based on the one you started using Twitter last year. In June 2020, this social network implemented the “read before retweeting” initiative, with the aim of reducing the circulation of potentially incorrect information.

From now on, those who try the new Facebook tool will see a box when they want to share unread content. «You are about to share this article without opening it. Sharing articles without first reading them can mean losing key data »says the warning. So users will have two options: open the news or share it anyway.

Credit: Facebook

It is not yet known how long the new Facebook tool will be under test, nor how many people have access to it. Either way, it is likely that in a not too distant time it will be available to the vast majority of accounts on the social network.

The downside is that the utility is exaggeratedly late, especially considering that Facebook claims to be a reliable source of news. The positive is that, without trying too hard and despite the delay, the platform adds an extra step that can be crucial to combat misinformation.

