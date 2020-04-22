To say that a year and a half ago, Facebook’s Messenger app was the most hated… Things have changed. At the end of 2015, it crossed the 800 million monthly user mark, announced the social network at the start of 2016 before indicating that it intended to continue to open it to more services. .

2015 was a pivotal year for Messenger: end of the obligation to be a member of Facebook to use messaging, improvement of group discussions, launch of video calls, opening of the platform to third parties… as much progress that David Marcus, vice president in charge of messaging tools, highlights in a post on the company’s website.

2016 will be an opportunity to consolidate Messenger’s position, he said. The app will gradually eliminate traditional phone conversations and the phone number since it allows you to do many more things (send written messages, stickers, GIFs, videos or even money).

In addition, the app will continue to integrate services related to businesses or e-merchants. “It’s so much easier to do everything from a single app that remembers the last interactions we had with the contact, without even having to remember your password, than to download an app which we will not use, “says David Marcus. In short, Messenger will be essential.

Messenger will also be a place of innovation, he adds. We should know more about the personal assistant M, currently being tested by a handful of users.

Between Messenger, Facebook and WhatsApp, in the not-too-distant future that no one will be able to say that he has not used one of the tools of the firm of Mark Zuckerberg…