Facebook is experiencing one of its best moments thanks to its applications. The challenges that are posted on social networks as well as the videos that respond to them are content that comes and goes along the walls of users, but where the most benefit is from instant messaging apps. So much so that the company has seen the best time to update one of its star apps with a new function and a renewed name such as the case of Facebook Messenger Rooms.

Facebook Messenger but bigger

As you know, many online messaging applications on the market and they all fight to be on your mobile device or computer. But let’s focus on the smartphone boss, where Facebook has two applications at the top of the table. The first is the unmistakable WhatsApp, a pioneer in the sector since long before it was bought by Mark Zuckerberg, and itself Facebook Messenger that acts as a portal to have talks with your friends on the social network.

However, in Menlo Park I had not seen the need to increase the number of people in the room so important until a moment like the one we are living in has come. And the company has reacted with a new feature in Messenger which has named Rooms.

What makes this feature special is not its general characteristics, which it shares with the general application. Its strength then is not so much the quality but the quantity since it is capable of hosting a conversation of no less than 50 people. It is a response to the Zoom app that has become so fashionable lately and has also given its users some fright with the encryption of their messages.

The operation is very simple and is that once the conversation with a person has started you can click on the join button of the profiles that you can add.

Coming to Instagram and WhatsApp soon

The arrival of Facebook Messenger Rooms It is imminent and although at the moment there are a few who can use it, in Slashgear they point out that this feature will be integrated soon in WhatsApp and Instagram Direct. The integration will be gradual, so little by little it will become easier to communicate with whoever you want, although the arrival of video calls to WhatsApp Web would also be very useful to have a broader platform for viewing.